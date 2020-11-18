Milder temperatures and sun back for Wednesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We will welcome back mild and above average temperatures for the next few days! Gusty south winds will help bring the return to these temperatures, and we could see gusts near 40 mph today. Highs will reach well into the 50s today. With winds strong through the overnight hours, tomorrow morning’s temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s! Keep in mind outdoor burning should be avoided as the strong winds are present the next two days. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s! The next chance for rain will be toward the weekend with the help of a cold front. The return to cooler air will come by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 57º. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 68º. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

