Advertisement

Milder temperatures and sun back for Wednesday

Big warm up on Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Warmer than normal temps will quickly return today thanks to gusty south winds. Highs should eventually hit the mid to upper 50s early this afternoon before settling in the 40s this evening and overnight. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, which are just shy of record highs. Winds will also be quite gusty so avoid outdoor burning the next two days. A cold front will arrive on Friday that will eventually stall just to our south. This will allow for rounds of rain to develop Saturday into Sunday before cooler air arrives early next week.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 57º. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 69º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Windy and warming Wednesday and Thursday
Milder temperatures and sun back for Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Windy and warming Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Windy and warming Wednesday and Thursday
Well above normal
Increasing Cloudiness and Cool Temperatures This Afternoon
Well above normal
Chilly today, but much warmer the rest of the week