Milder temperatures and sun back for Wednesday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Warmer than normal temps will quickly return today thanks to gusty south winds. Highs should eventually hit the mid to upper 50s early this afternoon before settling in the 40s this evening and overnight. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, which are just shy of record highs. Winds will also be quite gusty so avoid outdoor burning the next two days. A cold front will arrive on Friday that will eventually stall just to our south. This will allow for rounds of rain to develop Saturday into Sunday before cooler air arrives early next week.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 57º. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy. High: 69º.

