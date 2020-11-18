Moline police investigating Tuesday night homicide

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night, Detective Jon Leach confirmed to KWQC.

Details are limited, but Leach said officers responded to a Moline neighborhood around 10:45 p.m.

He said one man is dead and another man is in custody.

There is no threat to the public, Leach said. No other details have been released.

TV6 will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.