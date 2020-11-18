Advertisement

Moline police investigating Tuesday night homicide

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night, Detective Jon Leach confirmed to KWQC.

Details are limited, but Leach said officers responded to a Moline neighborhood around 10:45 p.m.

He said one man is dead and another man is in custody.

There is no threat to the public, Leach said. No other details have been released.

TV6 will update this story as we learn more information.

