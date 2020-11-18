Advertisement

Nearly 6,000 residents in Illinois hospitalized with COVID

On Wednesday health officials in Illinois announced nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19. The...
On Wednesday health officials in Illinois announced nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19. The state total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 606,771.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - On Wednesday health officials in Illinois announced nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19. The state total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 606,771.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 8,922 new cases on Wednesday. Additionally, they announced 140 new deaths, bringing the state total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 11,014.

The age of confirmed cases ranges in ages from younger than one to over 100 years old.

“Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,569 specimens for a total 9,359,227,” health officials said in a release on Wednesday. “As of last night, 5,953 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,146 patients were in the ICU and 547 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.”

TV6 will provide a livestream of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s press conference at 2:30 p.m. in the video player below. Once that has begun you can watch it here.

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the entire state will be operating on tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday.

Gov. Pritzker announced casinos must close under this mitigation. The governor also advised home gatherings be limited to household members only.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'

Latest News

he Burlington Community School District on Wednesday announced they will be requesting an...
Burlington schools request extension on remote learning
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31.
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Rick Pianca
'Rick was the rock in this family’: Davenport man dies from COVID-19 after 94 days in hospital