Nearly 6,000 residents in Illinois hospitalized with COVID

Ill. (KWQC) - On Wednesday health officials in Illinois announced nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19. The state total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 606,771.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 8,922 new cases on Wednesday. Additionally, they announced 140 new deaths, bringing the state total of deaths due to COVID-19 to 11,014.

The age of confirmed cases ranges in ages from younger than one to over 100 years old.

“Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,569 specimens for a total 9,359,227,” health officials said in a release on Wednesday. “As of last night, 5,953 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,146 patients were in the ICU and 547 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.”

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the entire state will be operating on tier 3 mitigations starting on Friday.

Gov. Pritzker announced casinos must close under this mitigation. The governor also advised home gatherings be limited to household members only.

