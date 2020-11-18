Advertisement

North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together

By John Salling
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, N.D. – Call it a 2-for-1 or pure luck, but a Burlington hunter got quite a surprise when he bagged two bucks with antlers locked together.

Ron Olonia and his daughter Morgan were out hunting when they came across two bucks locked in a fight on Nov. 8. One shot, and this pair get a once in a lifetime find.

“Unbelievable. I have never come across something like this in the wild in 40 years of hunting,” said Ron.

The two deer were locked together and one had already died before Ron took his shot. He said it appears that its neck was broken.

“He was shocked. Didn’t really know what to think, what to do. Just like a little kid in a candy store. Pretty excited, never had anything like that happen before,” said Morgan.

They called the game warden who cleared the kill and gave them an extra tag. The three of them couldn’t get the deer apart. “They were so locked together. We couldn’t do it. They fight pretty hard, they’re a tough animal,” said Ron.

He plans to have the two heads mounted together. Olonia said the deer have already been sent off to the taxidermist.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
Xavier Camper
Moline Police: Man charged with first- degree murder in stabbing death
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19

Latest News

Recount for Hart & Miller-Meeks
Recount for Hart and Miller-Meeks underway
What to buy in November.
Davenport students create new way to give to Seniors for Thanksgiving
Be a Santa to a Senior program brings holiday joy to metro elders.
Be a Santa to a Senior Kicks Off in Quad Cities
JB Pritzker
COVID-19 is now the 3rd leading cause of death in Illinois
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era