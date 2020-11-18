Oh So Sweet Bakery launches ‘Adopt a Nurse’ program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The owner of a Davenport bakery is helping the community give back to frontline workers.

“Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie” started an “Adopt a Nurse” program on Tuesdays. Anyone can pay $10 to send a meal to a healthcare worker in the Quad Cities.

On Tuesday, the business focused on staff at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Bettendorf. The owner of the bakery says she was expecting around 40 orders on the first day, but they got more than 400.

You can adopt a nurse at Genesis Health next Tuesday.

