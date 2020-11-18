Recount for Hart and Miller-Meeks underway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A recount is underway for the second congressional district in Iowa.

The Rita Hart campaign requested the recount in all 24 district counties. One person from each campaign plus a mutually agreed third person are present during the count. The Scott County auditor says they are recounting all 93,000 ballots.

“You are more likely to find human error thank what you will ever find with the equipment. The equipment is very accurate. We run them through a tabulator and then run the same results through another piece of equipment exactly the same. So I think that the citizens of Scott County can have confidence in the election equipment that we have chosen,” says Roxanna Mortiz, Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections.

Mortiz says they have eighteen days to recount ballots and must be given to the Secretary of State by November 30th.

