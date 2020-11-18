Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) -

Three more people, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 60s, have died from COVID-19 in Rock Island County, health department officials said Wednesday. 120 people have now died from the virus in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Health Department is also reporting 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 18, for a total of 7,133.

The new cases are:

  • 3 women in their 80s
  • 16 women in their 60s
  • 6 women in their 50s
  • 9 women in their 40s
  • 12 women in their 30s
  • 10 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 4 girls younger than 13
  • 3 men in their 80s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 6 men in their 60s
  • 6 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 6 men in their 30s
  • 7 men in their 20s
  • 3 men in their teens
  • 3 men in their teens
  • 3 boys younger than 13

