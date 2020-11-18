Rock Island Parks and Recreation makes changes under Tier 3 mitigations

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor J.B. Pritzker announced all regions in Illinois will begin Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation restrictions beginning Friday, Nov. 20.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation says it will be making some changes to operate under these guidelines.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation shared the following changes:

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center will remain open operating at 25% capacity and all participants must make a reservation before coming. Reservations can be made by calling or visiting the member service center. The phone number is (309) 732-7275 option 2. Members must wear a face covering at all times, including while engaged in individual exercise. Restrooms will remain open, but locker/shower rooms will be closed, except to pool participants. All group fitness classes, recreation and sports programs, and swim lessons are temporarily suspended. All amenities will be open with the exception of the steam rooms, saunas, whirlpool, and indoor playground. For a detailed list of guideline changes, click here. For specific member questions please call our membership office at (309) 732-7275 option 1.

Preschool will remain open with all current safety precautions in place.

Parks and outdoor recreation will be open but the public should continue to maintain social distancing.

The Parks and Recreation Department is working hard to be able to offer many virtual recreation offerings during this time. Virtual fitness classes will be offered including Zumba Gold, Turbo Kick, Beachbody PIYO, Ballet Barre and more. Families can register for a Family Holiday Activity Pack, including crafts and fun games that can either be picked up or delivered right to your door. Pup Packs are also available which include a DIY dog toy, dog art project and special treat for your furry friend. Kids to Pros virtual classes include Active Kids, Art Skills, Graphic Design, Lego Masters, Minecraft, Origami & Papercraft, ROBLOX, and Web Design all beginning soon. We also offer Letter/Video from Santa. To register for virtual fitness classes please visit www.rigov.org/epark. A free Virtual Holiday Concert with Kevin Horton will be streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday, December 16th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

