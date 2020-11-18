Scott County Health Department shares holiday guidance amid COVID-19

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department is sharing recommendations on holiday travel, shopping and gatherings amid the pandemic.

Health officials say the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 increases dramatically when individuals spend time indoors with others from different households. Additionally, the most recent proclamation from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds limits indoor gatherings to 15 or fewer people.

The Scott County Health Department shared the following guidance:

Holiday Travel

Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Recommendation: During the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are encouraged to avoid travel as much as possible, especially during this busy travel season.

Holiday Gatherings

Holidays are often celebrated with gatherings of friends and family and may involve the sharing of a meal. During the COVID-19 pandemic, your risk of being exposed to COVID-19 increases when you spend time with individuals who live outside of your household.

Recommendation: Residents are encouraged to celebrate the holidays with people in their own household. Leave large family gatherings for when the COVID-19 risk is much lower.

Holiday Shopping

Recommendation: Residents are encouraged to minimize holiday shopping during peak hours and at peak locations in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The Scott County Health Department shared more holiday guidance here.

