Silvis City Clerk’s Office closes Wednesday until further notice
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Silvis City Clerk’s Office is closed until further notice.
City officials say it closed to help keep employees safe from COVID-19.
Envelopes and pens will be provided outside the door for drop box payments.
You may also pay online at silvisil.org or call the office at (309) 792-9181 during regular business hours for assistance.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.