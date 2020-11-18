Silvis City Clerk’s Office closes Wednesday until further notice

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Silvis City Clerk’s Office is closed until further notice.

City officials say it closed to help keep employees safe from COVID-19.

Envelopes and pens will be provided outside the door for drop box payments.

You may also pay online at silvisil.org or call the office at (309) 792-9181 during regular business hours for assistance.

