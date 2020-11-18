Advertisement

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog

Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
Thanksgiving foods that are dangerous for your dog
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The holiday season calls for special foods that attract all members of the family to the kitchen, even your dog.

As you incorporate seasonal ingredients to your dishes, keep in mind that some of them might be harmful to your family pet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association points out some of the foods that would not be safe for your dog to ingest.

  • Fatty foods
  • Poultry bones and skin
  • Pies and most deserts
  • Onions, scallions, garlic
  • Spices
  • Yeast dough
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Anything with butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

There are some foods that would be safe if your dog were to eat.

According to the American Kennel Club, these foods would not be harmful to your dog.

  • Potatoes (any kind without the added ingredients)
  • Apples
  • Turkey meat (no bones or skin)
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Pumpkin
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving
Safe and unsafe foods for dogs at thanksgiving

As an added precaution, the American Veterinary Medical Association suggests putting the trash where your pets can’t get to it.

Festive plants can also be dangerous to your pets. The ASPCA lists out all plants that are toxic to dogs.

The safest option this season, the AVMA suggests, would be to get a festive treat that is made especially for your pet.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Rock Island Parks and Recreation makes changes under Tier 3 mitigations
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wisconsin counties
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal...
Boeing Max cleared for takeoff, 2 years after deadly crashes
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua