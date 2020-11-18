Advertisement

TV6′s noon show won’t air Thursday due to equipment upgrades

(KWQC-TV6)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be no noon show airing on TV6 on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Our news station is getting necessary equipment upgrades Thursday morning that may conflict with the show.

Instead, we are taking the opportunity to air a past “Learn United” school program for younger-age students.

TV6′s noon show will be back on Friday.

