Advertisement

With schools going virtual, are school zones still active?

A handful of viewers have reached out to TV6 asking if they still have to abide by school zone...
A handful of viewers have reached out to TV6 asking if they still have to abide by school zone speed limits while schools are remote.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A handful of viewers have reached out to TV6 asking if they still have to abide by school zone speed limits while schools are remote.

TV6 reached out to the Moline and Davenport police departments to ask if the speed limits are still in effect.

While schools are remote or not in session, the school speed limit is not in effect in either state, however, police urge caution for overall safety.

In Illinois, if schools are fully remote, the school speed limit is not in effect.

In Iowa, if schools are not in session during the posted time (with children present) the school speed zones are not active.

“With Davenport schools going virtual, there are some activities in the schools that are active (i.e., sports, school functions, etc.),” officials with the Davenport Police Department tell TV6. “and some private schools are still in session. This remote learning may only last a short time and children would be physically back,” Davenport police tell TV6.

For overall safety, police ask that you treat school zones as active during the school year with the focus on the posted signs. Those signs indicate that from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when children are present, you should not go over that school zone limit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
John Deere to harvest 5G advantage
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 3,896 new coronavirus cases, 40 more deaths over 24 hours