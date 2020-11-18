With schools going virtual, are school zones still active?

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A handful of viewers have reached out to TV6 asking if they still have to abide by school zone speed limits while schools are remote.

TV6 reached out to the Moline and Davenport police departments to ask if the speed limits are still in effect.

While schools are remote or not in session, the school speed limit is not in effect in either state, however, police urge caution for overall safety.

In Illinois, if schools are fully remote, the school speed limit is not in effect.

In Iowa, if schools are not in session during the posted time (with children present) the school speed zones are not active.

“With Davenport schools going virtual, there are some activities in the schools that are active (i.e., sports, school functions, etc.),” officials with the Davenport Police Department tell TV6. “and some private schools are still in session. This remote learning may only last a short time and children would be physically back,” Davenport police tell TV6.

For overall safety, police ask that you treat school zones as active during the school year with the focus on the posted signs. Those signs indicate that from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when children are present, you should not go over that school zone limit.

