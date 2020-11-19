Advertisement

Bettendorf Community School District approved to go to full-remote learning

The district will transition to 100% online learning starting Monday, November 23rd
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf Community School District(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District will move to full-remote learning.

The Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver Wednesday afternoon.

Bettendorf will begin their 100% online learning model starting next week on Monday, November 23rd.

For students participating in the hybrid learning model at this time, nothing will change for the rest of this week.

