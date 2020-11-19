Bettendorf Community School District approved to go to full-remote learning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District will move to full-remote learning.

The Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver Wednesday afternoon.

Bettendorf will begin their 100% online learning model starting next week on Monday, November 23rd.

For students participating in the hybrid learning model at this time, nothing will change for the rest of this week.

