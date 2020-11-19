Advertisement

Burlington Drive-In Tree Lighting event Nov. 28

(Bobbee Russell)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment is bringing Christmas to the Burlington riverfront with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind. The event will be held in a drive-in format, in which people can park their cars in the Memorial Auditorium parking lot for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The countdown and lighting of the tree will be at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Mayor Jon Billups will have the honors of lighting the tree and Santa Claus will be arrive in a horse drawn carriage. Due to the pandemic and the governor’s orders, all who attend must stay in their vehicles. Those who cannot attend can watch on Facebook Live by going to the Memorial Auditorium’s Facebook page.

The real tree will stand approximately 35 feet tall in front of the Memorial Auditorium and be decorated with over 5,000 lights.. The lighted tree will be visible from Jefferson St. and the Great River Bridge.

Lighted snowflakes designed and created by Flint Cliffs Manufacturing Corporation will illuminate the riverfront along the walkway, each sponsored by a local business/organization. There will also be giant snowflakes spanning 10 feet hanging from the speaker bays south of the Port of Burlington.

The Christmas tree and snowflakes will be lit every night from November 28th through January 2nd.

A mailbox for children to drop off letters to Santa will be located near the tree. To receive a response from Santa, all letters must be in the mailbox by December 15th.

