City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park.

Jersey Farms Park will be located at the 2900 block of East 65th Street.

The park will have playground equipment with swings and a recreation shelter. It will also include a circular walking trail with benches, native plants and connect to a recreational trail on the south side of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Construction will begin next year.

🎉 #Davenport will have a new place to recreate next year with the development of Jersey Farms Park. The City Council... Posted by City of Davenport Government on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

