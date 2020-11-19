Advertisement

City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport

By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park.

Jersey Farms Park will be located at the 2900 block of East 65th Street.

The park will have playground equipment with swings and a recreation shelter. It will also include a circular walking trail with benches, native plants and connect to a recreational trail on the south side of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Construction will begin next year.

🎉 #Davenport will have a new place to recreate next year with the development of Jersey Farms Park. The City Council...

Posted by City of Davenport Government on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

