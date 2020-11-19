City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park.
Jersey Farms Park will be located at the 2900 block of East 65th Street.
The park will have playground equipment with swings and a recreation shelter. It will also include a circular walking trail with benches, native plants and connect to a recreational trail on the south side of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Construction will begin next year.
