East Moline technology company finds growth amid pandemic

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - An East Moline company has found growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EBE Technologies is a business process management applications for the transportation industry and has reported a record year of growth with an 11 percent increase in revenue from new client acquisitions and a 36% increase in additional purchases from existing clients.

The company said their technology has helped businesses provide safer, contactless options for their employees.

“This has been an unparalleled year for upheaval in the transportation industry. Some of our clients in specific industry segments were affected more than others, but the impact was universal,” said Larry Kerr, EBE president in a press release. “Our new client acquisitions were driven in part by carriers that could not utilize their legacy imaging solutions in work-from-home or mobile configurations.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.