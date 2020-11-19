Advertisement

East Moline technology company finds growth amid pandemic

EBE Technologies
EBE Technologies(KWQC)
By Spencer Maki
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - An East Moline company has found growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EBE Technologies is a business process management applications for the transportation industry and has reported a record year of growth with an 11 percent increase in revenue from new client acquisitions and a 36% increase in additional purchases from existing clients.

The company said their technology has helped businesses provide safer, contactless options for their employees.

“This has been an unparalleled year for upheaval in the transportation industry. Some of our clients in specific industry segments were affected more than others, but the impact was universal,” said Larry Kerr, EBE president in a press release. “Our new client acquisitions were driven in part by carriers that could not utilize their legacy imaging solutions in work-from-home or mobile configurations.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
Xavier Camper
Moline police: Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death
Rick Pianca
'Rick was the rock in this family’: Davenport man dies from COVID-19 after 94 days in hospital
Iowa coronavirus
Cases near 200k in Iowa; 111k recovered from COVID-19
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Scott County Health Department shares holiday guidance amid COVID-19

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Nearly 200k coronavirus cases reported in Iowa since pandemic began
Rita Hart, left, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, right.
Hart campaign seeks clarification on election recount
TV6 to hold annual Toys for Tots donation drive Dec. 4
A semi-truck driver was cited Tuesday after deputies say he rear ended another semi on U.S....
Semi-truck driver injured after overturning into ditch on I-80 near Geneseo Wednesday