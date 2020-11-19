Gov. Reynolds announces additional financial support for renters, homeowners

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa homeowners and renters at risk of being evicted will soon receive extra help.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state’s Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program has been allocated a total of $37.4 million, with approximately $8 million remaining available.

“At no fault of their own, many Iowans are struggling to pay their bills as a result of lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today’s announcement bolsters the Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program, which is helping Iowa homeowners and renters make their rent or mortgage payments.”

The program caps the maximum in assistance per household as the lesser of either $3,200 for rental assistance and $3,600 for mortgage assistance or four months actual rent/mortgage payment amounts. Payments are made directly to landlords and mortgage servicers and applied to the applicant’s account.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply for either program, visit iowahousingrecovery.com.

The deadline to apply for the program, which is funded by the CARES Act, is Dec. 4th.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.