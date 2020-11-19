Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces additional financial support for renters, homeowners

Funds and relief will be available for those at risk of foreclosure or eviction due to loss of income from the pandemic
Gov. Reynolds expands aid for those facing foreclosure or eviction due to the COVID-19...
Gov. Reynolds expands aid for those facing foreclosure or eviction due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. (MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa homeowners and renters at risk of being evicted will soon receive extra help.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that the state’s Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program has been allocated a total of $37.4 million, with approximately $8 million remaining available.

“At no fault of their own, many Iowans are struggling to pay their bills as a result of lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today’s announcement bolsters the Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program, which is helping Iowa homeowners and renters make their rent or mortgage payments.”

The program caps the maximum in assistance per household as the lesser of either $3,200 for rental assistance and $3,600 for mortgage assistance or four months actual rent/mortgage payment amounts. Payments are made directly to landlords and mortgage servicers and applied to the applicant’s account.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply for either program, visit iowahousingrecovery.com.

The deadline to apply for the program, which is funded by the CARES Act, is Dec. 4th.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
Xavier Camper
Moline police: Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19

Latest News

J&D Steakhouse and 392 Caffe are some of the businesses that are helping those in the community...
Local businesses giving back during the pandemic
First Alert Forecast - Model based forecasting
Weekend Weather Woes
First Alert Forecast - Model based forecasting
First Alert Forecast - Model based forecasting
Recount for Hart & Miller-Meeks
Recount for Hart and Miller-Meeks underway