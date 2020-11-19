Advertisement

How to Zoom on Thanksgiving

KWQC’s Brittany Kyles show us step by step directions on how to setup a Thanksgiving Zoom call.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With so many people electing to stay home and pass on large Thanksgiving gatherings there’s still a way to interact with loved ones. Zoom will lift their 40 minutes cap on calls for Turkey Day. This means you can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner from all over the USA from the comfort of your own home. Here are some easy ways to get a call setup and sent to your family and friends.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
Xavier Camper
Moline police: Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death
Rick Pianca
'Rick was the rock in this family’: Davenport man dies from COVID-19 after 94 days in hospital
Iowa coronavirus
Cases near 200k in Iowa; 111k recovered from COVID-19
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Scott County Health Department shares holiday guidance amid COVID-19