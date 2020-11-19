Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces 14 million in CARES funds, adds 20 long-term care facilities to outbreak status

IOWA (KWQC) - On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 14 million dollars in CARES Act funds will be distributed to long-term care facilities. The money will be used to assist with the cost of testing and staffing.

Reynolds says an additional 20 long-term care facilities will be reported in an outbreak status today, for a total of 114 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. A facility moves to outbreak status when three residents in the facility test positive for COVID-19.

She says hospitalizations remain high, however, Reynolds says yesterday, November 16, was the first day there was a slight decrease in hospitalized Iowans.

Reynolds also urges Iowans to be mindful of behaviors around the holidays to slow the spread of the virus. This includes wearing masks, social distancing, and not gathering with people outside of your household.

All Test Iowa sites will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They will reopen for testing on Friday, November 27.

