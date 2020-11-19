Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed a new public health disaster proclamation that modifies existing public health measures to provide clarity and simplify the measures applicable to recreational activities and fitness centers.

Except for high school, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, the proclamation only permits sporting and recreational activities when all participants in the gathering—including athletes, coaches, or instructors—maintain six feet of physical distance at all times, the governor’s office said in a media release.

Activities where closer contact is required or reasonably unavoidable, such as a wrestling meet or basketball game, are prohibited. Spectators are also limited at all gatherings to two per athlete and must be socially distanced six feet apart. And all participants, except for athletes, must wear masks. These requirements also apply to group classes or activities at fitness centers and gyms.

The proclamation does not change any measures in place for high school-sponsored, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational activities. High school sports and extracurricular activities continue to be permitted, even where close contact may occur. But spectators at games or events are limited to two per student and are required to wear a mask.

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues to expire on Dec 10.

Find the full proclamation here.

