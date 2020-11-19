Local businesses giving back during the pandemic

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s the season for giving, and QCA businesses are giving back to help those struggling through the pandemic. J&D Steakhouse and 392 Caffe are some of the businesses that are helping those in the community.

Owner of J&D Steakhouse, Anthony Garibay, says, “right now it’s trying times. People are working 12-14 hours to cover shifts. They don’t have the nursing or the healthcare, they’re understaffed and working hard. As a local business, I feel we should all do our part. Contribute. Give back.”

Garibay says the past few months have been challenging financially, but that’s not stopping him from finding ways to give to others. He’s raising money for gift cards to share with healthcare workers. On the first day, he’s raised over $300 to share with MercyOne Clinton Medical Center. “We’re going to try to feed as many people as we can. Show them that they are appreciated,” says Garibay. He says a customer gave him the idea after seeing Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie in Davenport create Adopt A Nurse Tuesday.

Down the street, 392 Caffe is also giving back in various ways, including their 9th annual “Need a coat, take a coat” rack. The rack sits outside the coffee shop in Davenport and Clinton, allowing people to either drop off coats, hats, and gloves or pick one up if they’re in need. “It’s so amazing for us to see the rack gets filled up and by the end of the night, it’s dwindled down. It’s such a cool thing to see people both getting things that they need and give back at this time,” says co-owner Jenna Sanders.

You can also be a “coffee angel”, where you can give $6. Half of that going towards buying someone else’s drink, and the other $3 going towards a local charity. In the past, the money has gone towards the YWCA, the Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs, and Argow’s House. This year, funds from Davenport will be going towards Family Resources, and those from Clinton will likely go to the Gateway Area Community Center.

392 Caffe also brought out their giving tree, where you can help buy gifts for kids in need. There are over 250 children’s stockings you can pick from with their age, name, and gifts they’d like. Sanders says you can either purchase gifts from the store or drop off money/check at the cafe instead.

“This year is so huge to what we’re doing. There are so many resources that people really need right now. Really need! Some charities we’re in contact with can’t do the fundraising they need within the community. We want to use our platform and use our visibility to create that around here and create a gateway to those who need it more than ever,” says Sanders. She goes on to say, “we want to every community we go into, make it better than when we came. Make an impact.”

J&D Steakhouse says they’ll likely reach out to help other first responders in the area as well. If you’re interested in donating, you can either stop inside the restaurant or call and pay through the phone.

Both businesses will raise money until the end of the year.

