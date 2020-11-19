Advertisement

Moline police: Man faces charges after 2-year-old severely injured

Daniel Lopez
Daniel Lopez(KWQC/Moline Police Dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man is facing multiple charges after police say he caused serious injuries to a 2-year-old child.

Moline officers responded just after 6 p.m. Wednesday to Unity Point Hospital on John Deere Road for a report of child abuse.

The Department of Children and Family Services requested police assistance with an investigation related to an aggravated battery to a child, police said in a media release.

A 2-year-old child was brought into the emergency room with internal, torso, and facial injuries. Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transported to OSF Hospital in Peoria, Illinois, according to the release.

Police said they learned the mother’s boyfriend, Daniel Lopez, 19, of Moline, battered the child, according to the release.

Lopez is not the biological father of the child; however, the child does live with his mother and Lopez.

He is charged by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office with aggravated battery of a child - great bodily harm, a Class X felony, aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony, and domestic batter, a Class A misdemeanor.

Lopez is in the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Moline Police Department’s juvenile Investigations at 309-524-2155 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500 or use the free anonymous reporting mobile app, P3 Tips.

