Nearly 200k coronavirus cases reported in Iowa since pandemic began

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,195 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 198,674 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.5% and 2,102 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,113,891 Iowans have been tested and 112,778 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,516 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 233 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 286 were in the intensive care unit and 135 were on ventilators.

Gov. Kim Reynolds held a COVID-19 briefing late Thursday morning.

Watch below:

Governor Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday evening that took effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

