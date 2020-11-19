North Scott ready for the first state championship game in program history

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott lancers are playing in their first state championship game in school history. After winning their last three playoff games by a combined total of just 13 points, the Lancers have been battle tested. Their next opponent is a Harlan team that’s ranked 2nd in the state with a high powered offense that likes to throw the ball. North Scott will lean on their defense which has been high in efficiency this season as they rank in the top 5 in Iowa for sacks.

Kick off is on Thursday November 19th at 7pm.

