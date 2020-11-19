QC Coalition- Convalescent plasma and blood donors needed

(KWQC) -

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition briefed the community with the latest on COVID-19 on Thursday, November 19.

Scott County is reporting 9,412 total cases and 66 total deaths. 12 of those deaths are in the last week.

Rock Island County is reporting a total of 7,249 total cases and and 123 total deaths. There are 69 total patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the county.

Officials with the Mississippi Valley Blood Center say the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma has increased as hospitals in the QCA are seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID patients. This plasma contains antibodies from the virus that are used to treat patients who currently have COVID-19.

Blood providers are in need of more convalescent plasma and blood.

“Potential donors who provide documentation of a laboratory-confirmed positive test for COVID-19 and meet other health and safety criteria are scheduled for CCP donations at a nearby MVRBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive. CCP donors must be at least 28 days from the last date they had respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) or fever and must meet all standard eligibility criteria for blood donation,” says Pete Lux, Director of donor and patient services at the Mississippi Valley Blood Center.

The blood center reminds donors that donating is an approved and essential activity.

The Blood Center’s “iHeart Saving Lives Blood Drive” is scheduled for Fri., Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 28 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can find more information on becoming a convalescent plasma or blood donor at the blood center’s website or by calling (833)-610-1025.

