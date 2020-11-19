Rock Island County reports 3 additional deaths; 116 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday: a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility; and two women in their 70s, both of whom died in a hospital. The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 123. Currently, 69 patients are in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19.

In addition, the health department reports 116 additional cases on Thursday. The total number for the county is now 7,249.

The new cases are:

5 women in their 80s

10 women in their 70s

5 women in their 60s

11 women in their 50s

8 women in their 40s

10 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

2 girls 13 or younger

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 80s

4 men in their 70s

11 men in their 60s

9 men in their 50s

9 men in their 40s

6 men in their 30s

6 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

