Rock Island County reports 3 additional deaths; 116 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -
The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday: a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility; and two women in their 70s, both of whom died in a hospital. The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 123. Currently, 69 patients are in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19.
In addition, the health department reports 116 additional cases on Thursday. The total number for the county is now 7,249.
The new cases are:
- 5 women in their 80s
- 10 women in their 70s
- 5 women in their 60s
- 11 women in their 50s
- 8 women in their 40s
- 10 women in their 30s
- 11 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 2 girls 13 or younger
- 1 girl infant 1 or younger
- 1 man in his 80s
- 4 men in their 70s
- 11 men in their 60s
- 9 men in their 50s
- 9 men in their 40s
- 6 men in their 30s
- 6 men in their 20s
- 3 boys in their teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
