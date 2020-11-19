Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 3 additional deaths; 116 new cases of COVID-19

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday: a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility; and two women in their 70s, both of whom died in a hospital. The number of deaths in the county from this virus is now 123. Currently, 69 patients are in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19.

In addition, the health department reports 116 additional cases on Thursday. The total number for the county is now 7,249.

The new cases are:

  • 5 women in their 80s
  • 10 women in their 70s
  • 5 women in their 60s
  • 11 women in their 50s
  • 8 women in their 40s
  • 10 women in their 30s
  • 11 women in their 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 2 girls 13 or younger
  • 1 girl infant 1 or younger
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 11 men in their 60s
  • 9 men in their 50s
  • 9 men in their 40s
  • 6 men in their 30s
  • 6 men in their 20s
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13

