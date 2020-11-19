Rock Island police find multiple shell casings after shots fired incident

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department says they responded to a shots fired incident on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 14 ½ Street in Rock Island.

The police department told TV6 a report indicates a subject supposedly leaned out of their vehicle to shoot at another person in another vehicle.

Police found multiple shell casings on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

