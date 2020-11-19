Advertisement

Rock Island police find multiple shell casings after shots fired incident

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department says they responded to a shots fired incident on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of 14 ½ Street in Rock Island.

The police department told TV6 a report indicates a subject supposedly leaned out of their vehicle to shoot at another person in another vehicle.

Police found multiple shell casings on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
Xavier Camper
Moline police: Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death
Rick Pianca
'Rick was the rock in this family’: Davenport man dies from COVID-19 after 94 days in hospital
Iowa coronavirus
Cases near 200k in Iowa; 111k recovered from COVID-19
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Scott County Health Department shares holiday guidance amid COVID-19

Latest News

The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park called "Jersey Farms Park."
City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport
Thanksgiving celebrations will look different this year thanks to COVID-19. To stay connected...
Staying connected virtually during Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and COVID-19 is changing so many of our annual...
Celebrating Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 pandemic
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed a new proclamation modifying some public health...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures