Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance

Photo credit The Salvation Army/MGN
Photo credit The Salvation Army/MGN
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Salvation Army is accepting applications for Christmas assistance, including toys for children up to age 15 and food boxes. Applications will be accepted through the end of November.

Individuals or families in need of help this season can make an appointment by calling the locations in Scott County (563) 324-4808 and Rock Island County (309) 764-2811.

The Salvation Army will also be delivering hot Thanksgiving meals and boxes to shelter and Rapid Rehousing clients this weekend in partnership with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and area food banks.

The Salvation Army says more than 100 individuals are provided shelter each month and dozens are assisted to prevent homelessness.

Through October, The Salvation Army says it has provided 4,823 more nights of shelter this year, representing a 51% increase over last year and a 24% increase in people assisted with rent and deposit assistance.

Those wanting to contribute can do so through the Angel Tree program, donate at one of the red kettles or at SAQuadCities.org, or volunteer to ring bells at RegisterToRing.com.

