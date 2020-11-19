Unsettled weather ahead of Thanksgiving?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For those of you planning on traveling ahead of Thanksgiving you may encounter some rain, snow and wind, depending on which way you travel of course. As of this writing, we are tracking a developing system that will arrive in our area next Tuesday/Wednesday. Depending which model you believe in we could see a lot of rain or we could see a rain/snow mix with gusty winds. As of now we are taking a middle of the road approach with mainly rain on Tuesday, but are trending temperatures downward. This will be a forecast to pay attention to next week.

