Weekend Weather Woes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The weekend is probably the MOST important couple of days that a meteorologist tackles. And, despite the fact that it’s 2020, we still have barriers in making an accurate forecast even just a few days away from a weekend’s start. Case in point: THIS weekend. Earlier this week we had the general idea that rain was going to move through the QCA. Of course, that far out, we realize the specifics would come, in time, as our two best long range models, the “European” and the American “GFS”, would show more agreement getting closer to Saturday and Sunday. Well, so far, that’s not the case. As they say, “The Devil is in the details”! In weather, that’s VERY true. As we look at the European model we see that rain holds off till late Saturday

Euro model (em)

and then it makes a jump to the north, with lingering rain into Sunday. The American GFS keeps brings rain into the southern QCA in the morning, holds it mostly along and south of I-80,

GFS model (em)

and then gets it out quickly in the evening leaving Sunday completely dry! So, as a forecaster, we are mostly left sitting on the fence and, for now, introducing a forecast that is a little bit of both. And, that’s what I’ve done as of Wednesday. Going with southern rain during the day Saturday with some lingering rain Sunday. Of course, if the models swing one way or the other Thursday, I’ll consider that in my latest forecast. Personally, I like to be conservative and forecast the worst-case scenario with hope of improvement than the other way around. And then we have Tuesday to deal with. The European brings in a lot of snow bookending the rain whereas the GFS has a later start for the rain on Tuesday and keeps the whole system as rain! Well, like they say, “The Devil is in the details”! And, since it’s so far out, “We’ll keep you posted”!!!

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.