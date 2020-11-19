Advertisement

Why some health officials say herd immunity won’t work with COVID

COVID immunity may only last a few months, we don’t really know
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – When a person gets COVID-19, it’s likely they’ll also get some degree of immunity after recovering.

But researchers still don’t know for how long.

“Reinfection can and does occur with COVID-19, though it appears to be a rare occurrence so far,” according to emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen.

Of the many millions of COVID-19 cases around the world, only a handful of documented cases show re-infection.

But it’s still a concern.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is a coronavirus and coronaviruses cause illnesses like the common cold that are known to re-infect people year after year,” Wen said

So far, research has shown that any immunity gained after COVID recovery will most likely last for months, not years.

“We also don’t know how complete the protection is, and whether, if you’re exposed, you may not get sick but could still transmit the virus to others,” according to Wen.

That’s one reason she says the herd immunity approach to COVID-19 doesn’t work.

If we let the virus infect most of the population, it’s estimated that millions of people could die without any guarantee that those who survive will be protected for longer than a matter of months.

“That’s why prevention is so critical,” Wen said. “It’s really important that we do everything we can to protect from getting coronavirus.”

Since coronavirus vaccines are still being developed, we don’t know what reinfection means for the vaccine, but it’s likely that a single-dose vaccine won’t be enough.

Ultimately, we might need booster shots like get for tetanus, or even annual shots like we do for the flu.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
Xavier Camper
Moline police: Man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death
Rick Pianca
'Rick was the rock in this family’: Davenport man dies from COVID-19 after 94 days in hospital
Iowa coronavirus
Cases near 200k in Iowa; 111k recovered from COVID-19
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Scott County Health Department shares holiday guidance amid COVID-19

Latest News

Galesburg Transit partners with Hy-Vee for first ever stuff the bus food drive
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addresses the state in regards to COVID-19
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces 14 million in CARES funds, adds 20 long-term care facilities to outbreak status
Ron Cogswell / CC BY 2.0
Wrigley Field designated as National Historic Landmark
Burlington Drive-In Tree Lighting event Nov. 28
Iowa coronavirus
Nearly 200k coronavirus cases reported in Iowa since pandemic began