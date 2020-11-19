Windy and very warm today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Another breezy day is ahead, but that will help us be even warmer than yesterday! Most of us will see temperatures well into the 60s, if not low 70s! Avoid outdoor burning while we have these dry conditions that are favorable for spreading fires. By tomorrow a cold front moves through, dropping temperatures back to the upper 50s and low 60s. This system will hold farther to the south and that will bring slim rain chances to our southern counties during the weekend. High pressure will set in to the north, welcoming cooler temperatures. After the rain chances this weekend, there will be chances early Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Keep an eye on the forecast for Thanksgiving travels!

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 69º. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 58º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.