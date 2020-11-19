Advertisement

Windy and very warm today

Rain still possible for the weekend, but chances are lowering
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Windy and very warm temperatures are on the way for your Thursday. Record highs are in the mid 70s, but we will come up shy of those and likely hit the upper 60s. Avoid any outdoor burning today due to very dry conditions and strong winds. A cold front will enter the area on Friday. This will pass through without any rain, but will then stall out to our south and east. This will result in rain chances to our south on Saturday and Sunday as well as bringing in cooler air to the QCA with highs in the 40s this weekend. Another systeem will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday, but there is little confidence in any one model, thus those with travel plans will want to pay attention to the weather ahead of Thanksgiving.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High: 68º. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 44°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds. High: 58º.

