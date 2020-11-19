Winter Weather Awareness- Driving

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s Winter Weather Awareness Week for Illinois, and now is a good time to review tips for driving this winter.

STOPPING DISTANCES

Stopping distances increase when weather worsens. (KWQC)

Stopping distances are shortest when there are dry roads and increase as they become wet or snow covered. If you were traveling at 35 mph, it would take you roughly 60 to near 100 feet to slow down on a dry road. To drive the same speed on a snow covered road would at least double your stopping distance. If you run over black ice, let off the brake.

WINTER TOOLKIT

For the winter months a driver should store a blanket and spare warm clothes in their vehicle. (KWQC)

There are a few items you should have in your vehicle to be prepared in case you run into trouble while on the road. Items include sand or kitty litter to use as an abrasive if you get stuck and a flashlight in case it is dark. Other than having a brush/ice scraper, a small shovel could come in handy if you were stuck as well.

Check your tire pressure regularly as tire pressure fluctuates with temperature changes.

SUN GLARE

When running into a low sun angle while driving, try adjusting the sun visor so it does not impair your vision. (KWQC)

When driving with a sun glare leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Try adjusting your sun visor if possible to help shield you from the glare.

All in all, if there is snow in the forecast, leave yourself extra time to travel as many will be taking it slow.

