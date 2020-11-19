Advertisement

Wrigley Field designated as National Historic Landmark

Published: Nov. 19, 2020
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt designated Wrigley Field in Chicago as a National Historic Landmark on Wednesday.

National Historic Landmarks are buildings, sites, districts, structures and objects that have been determined by the Secretary of the Interior to be nationally significant in American history and culture.

“The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation’s story and a key part of what has become America’s beloved pastime for over a century,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “It is with great enthusiasm that I designate this iconic national treasure, the site of many legendary events, innovations and traditions in baseball history, as a National Historic Landmark.”

Wrigley Field was built in 1914 and has been home to the Chicago Cubs since 1916. Two years younger than Fenway Park in Boston, Wrigley Field is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball and the oldest in the National League.

“Wrigley Field is a special place in the hearts of generations of fans,” said Chicago Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts. “That’s why, from our first day as owners, we committed to preserving Wrigley, which will now take its well-earned place in the lineup of American history and culture as a national treasure.”

