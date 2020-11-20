Advertisement

Arrest made in 33-year-old Rockford murder case

Tammy Tracey, 19, disappeared from Searls Park on May 27, 1987.
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing and shooting death of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey in 1987 in Rockford. It’s a case that frustrated local police investigators for decades.

Jesse Smith, 64, who lists his address as Mississippi, was arrested Thursday by Georgia authorities, according to Chief Deputy Raymond Drennon with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. Drennon says new evidence led authorities to track Smith to Georgia.

Tracey, a dental assistant, disappeared on May 27, 1987, from Searls Park in Rockford. She had gone to the park to wax her car and never returned home. Her remains were found on April 15, 1988, in the woods at the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Durand. The medical examiner said she had been stabbed and shot.

For years, investigators and her mother, Linda, say they knew who was responsible for Tracey’s murder, but even with advances in technology and DNA testing, they did not have enough evidence to make an arrest. The case was presented to a Winnebago County grand jury in 1989. No one was indicted in the case, but witness statements were gathered and preserved.

In May 2020, Linda Tracey said she scraped together a $15,000 reward for any information leading to charges against her daughter’s killer.

Smith is now being held in the Dougherty County Jail in Georgia. Our sister station, WALB in Albany, Georgia, assisted with this story.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Illinois begins operating under Tier 3 mitigations Friday
In this May 1, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tyson suspends Iowa plant managers amid virus betting claim
Daniel Lopez
Moline police: Man faces charges after 2-year-old severely injured
The city of Davenport has approved construction costs for a new park called "Jersey Farms Park."
City officials approve construction costs for new park in Davenport
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday signed a new proclamation modifying some public health...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation modifying public health measures

Latest News

Thanksgiving turkey. (MGN/CDC Photo)
Farm Bureau survey shows cost of turkey lowest in 10 years
Henry County man wanted on burglary, terrorism charges
Henry County man wanted on burglary, terrorism charges
Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need
Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need
(MGN)
Iowa State Board of Education limits use of seclusion rooms for students
K9 Apollo was the first dog in the state of Illinois to detect a kilo of carfentanyl-laced...
Illinois State Police announce the passing of retired K9 Apollo