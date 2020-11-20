Back to November like temperatures this weekend

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A cold front has pushed through the area and will stall out to our south for the weekend. This means temps will be on the cooler side of the system and likely leads to more November like temps for Saturday and Sunday. Today will bring increasing clouds at temps limited to the mid 50s. Since the front will stall to our south, Saturday has trended drier and any rain or snow will hold off until Sunday morning. The rain/snow mix will be very light. Next week will be active ahead of Thanksgiving Day with rain and wind and some snow in our area. While there are differences in timing there will be a wet stretch for any pre Thanksgiving travel. Turkey day is looking dry for now in the mid 40s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 56º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 47º.

