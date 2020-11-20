Advertisement

Bettendorf police request help with Senior Angel Tree for seniors in need

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are asking for the community’s help with their Senior Angel Tree.

On Thursday police announced they had 25 angels left on the tree that need to be selected.

“Please consider making this a family tradition and select the ornament of a name and a senior in need this year,” police said. “The senior names left on the tree have all requested Walmart gift cards due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and how it may impact their holiday season. We understand the complaint voiced to us that buying just a gift card seems too impersonal and we love how our community wants to give personal gifts for our seniors in need.”

Police said the caregivers for the seniors said in addition to gift cards, add-on items such as extra blankets or throws, and toiletries are appreciated and used as well.

Gifts and ornaments need to be returned by December 9 and do not need to be wrapped.

Senior Angel Tree help needed! We still have 25 angels left on our tree that need to be selected. Please consider...

Posted by Bettendorf Police Department on Thursday, November 19, 2020

