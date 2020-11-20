Esther Joy King concedes following certified election

Ill. (KWQC) - Esther Joy King has conceded to her opponent, Rep. Cheri Bustos.

King made the announcement Friday after all the votes casts in their race were counted and reported following the November 17 end point for counting additional ballots.

King called Rep. Bustos Friday to concede the race and congratulate her on her victory.

“The 2020 election has been like no other election, with increased mail-in ballots, tumultuous voting results, and military ballot delays,” said King. “I committed I would wait until their votes were counted before taking action. Now, with all the votes counted, it is appropriate for me to concede. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my team and the wonderful volunteers who gave of their precious time, energy, and resources to make this effort special. It was a hard fought race, and I am proud we focused the election on serving the people of the district instead of playing politics. I called Congresswoman Bustos, congratulated her, and asked her to keep the focus on doing what is right for the people of our district. The ultimate mission remains the same – fighting for the country we want to live in as Americans.”

You can read more from her announcement below.

“According to the Illinois election law, administered by the Illinois State Board of Elections, November 17, 2020 was the, “Last day for the county clerk or board of election commissioners to complete the tabulation of vote by mail ballots that were (1) postmarked by Election Day, and were received after the close of the polls on Election Day but not later than 14 days after the election, or (2) not postmarked at all, but did have a certification date prior to the Election Day on the certification envelope, and were received after the close of the polls on Election Day but not later than 14 days after the election. [10 ILCS 5/19-8]”, and the, “Last day for the county clerk or board of election commissioners to complete the validation and counting of provisional ballots. [10 ILCS 5/18A-15(a)]”.

According to code, election results are final on December 4, 2020, with the “Last day for the State Board of Elections to canvass returns and proclaim the results of the election. [10 ILCS 5/18A-15(a)]”.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country,” said Eric Anderson, Esther for Congress campaign manager. “We believe waiting for absentee vote by mail ballots and provisional ballots to be counted and reported is appropriate. We constantly tell people every vote counts, and for that to be true we have to make sure every vote is counted. The election authorities have done their job in terms of ballot security and ensuring voters were heard.”

“There are still some procedural questions in a number of jurisdictions we hope are addressed going forward,” said Brady Smith, Esther for Congress data director in response to previous statements about election returns. “Elections rely on the public trust and anyone who lets partisan games into the process isn’t serving the voters well. Opaque policies and vague answers may just be oversight, but the goal has to be complete transparency and doing the best possible job to ensure people trust election results.”

King, who ran on a platform of bipartisan cooperation, jumpstarting the economy and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, and solving the healthcare dilemma after decades of political games, has not announced plans for the future. “I have been encouraged and asked to run again in 2022. The people who support me are amazingly loyal, firmly committed to making positive change, and I am deeply appreciative for their support,” King continued. “Our country and community need a break from politics, and we have to get our economy going safely. I am still committed to public service and servant leadership, and I’m exploring options for the future and doing what it takes to keep all those options open.”

King, a JAG officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, announced her candidacy to represent the Illinois 17th Congressional District on Aug. 21, 2019. She won the March 17, 2020, primary by a margin of 65.1% to 34.9%, and narrowly lost the November 3, 2020 general by a margin of 51.9% to 48.1%. She is a vocal advocate for improving constituent service and representing the values and priorities of central, western, and northwestern Illinois.”

