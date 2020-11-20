Advertisement

Farm Bureau survey shows cost of turkey lowest in 10 years

Thanksgiving turkey. (MGN/CDC Photo)
(WLUC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Your Thanksgiving meal may come at a cheaper price this year.

According to the Farm Bureau’s 35th annual Thanksgiving survey, the cost of turkey is at its lowest in a decade. Other Thanksgiving favorites may come at a lower price as well.

The most notable price drop is the turkey, which costs roughly $1.21 per pound.

Iowa ranks 7th in turkey production in the United States. This year, two of the state’s turkeys are traveling to Washington D.C. for the ceremonial Presidential “turkey pardon.”

“Our livestock and poultry farmers still face the challenge of recovering from lost markets and supply chains impacted by COVID, but that hasn’t stopped them from producing sustainably-grown, real meat products we enjoy at Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Sam Funk, IFBF Director of Agriculture Analytics and Research.

The survey also includes other favorites such as stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkin pie, whipped cream and rolls with butter. Ham also made it to the list of surveyed foods along with potatoes and frozen green beans. Although these additional items contribute to cost, the Farm Bureau survey shows this year’s Thanksgiving menu will result in a four percent price decrease overall from 2019.

“Farm Bureau’s Thanksgiving dinner cost survey shows, no matter your food preferences, Americans may spend less this year on the fixings to set on the table,” said Dr. Funk. “While there’s been many hardships in 2020, something to be thankful for is all the people who, from gate to plate, have worked endlessly to bring food and necessities for our families. We depend on each other and the bounty that continues to be provided from Iowa’s agricultural heritage.”

Click here for more information on the Farm Bureau Thanksgiving survey.

