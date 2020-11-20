Grassley misses Senate vote; first time in 27 years

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) -

For the first time in 27 years, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley missed a vote in Congress. He’s in isolation after confirming he contracted COVID-19. According to his campaign, the absence was noted in Congress Wednesday morning.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Grassley in a speech on the Senate floor. McConnell said Not since 1993, when Grassley was in Iowa helping with historic flooding, had he missed a vote.

The campaign says it’s the longest street in Senate history and during those 27 years, Grassley has logged 8,927 votes.

Senator Grassley, 87, began self-quarantining Tuesday. At that time he reported that he felt fine.

