Group of Illinois food producers donates over 4,000 lbs. of pork to River Bend Foodbank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The River Bend Foodbank received a huge donation on Thursday.

The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA), Illinois Corn Marketing Board (ICMB), Illinois Soybean Association (ISA) Checkoff Program presented River Bend Foodbank with 4,400 pounds of ground pork this month, as part of their “Pork Power: Partnering to Fight Hunger in Illinois” campaign. The program has created over 3 million meals in the state, with over 916,000 pounds of pork being generated through the effort.

“Now more than ever, we see the need to support our communities by supplying those in need with high-quality protein,” states IPPA board president Dale Weitekamp. “The protein supply is available, and we are working hard to get it in the right hands just in time for the holidays.”

Through the Pork Power program, farmers and partnering groups give a combination of whole hogs for processing and monetary donations all year round. Near the end of each year, IPPA turns the remaining funds into ground pork and divides it among the regional foodbanks in the state for the holiday season.

IPPA was also joined by the ICMB and ISA on the large gift to River Bend Foodbank, and they were just as thrilled to be part of the effort.

“The Pork Power project is one of my favorite projects IL Corn invests in,” said ICMB Chairman Dirk Rice. “As a farmer, I feel very connected to the job of feeding hungry people and this project allows all farmers, all over Illinois, to do just that. I’ve seen how happy the foodbanks and their customers are to receive the excellent protein source we are donating. This is a great opportunity to give back to our communities, work together for good, and eat more pork.”

All meat for this donation was processed by Main Street Meats in Roscoe, IL.

