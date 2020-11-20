Advertisement

Henry County man wanted on burglary, terrorism charges

David Stott, 46, is wanted on multiple charges, including first degree burglary and terrorism.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted suspect.

David Stott, 46, is wanted on multiple charges, including first degree burglary and terrorism.

The sheriff’s office described Stott to have brown hair, brown eyes and is 6 feet tall weighing around 150 pounds.

Deputies say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (319) 385-2712 or your local law enforcement agency.

