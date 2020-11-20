Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources to hold meetings on state’s water plan

(KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) on Friday announced there will be three public meetings to discuss the sate’s ongoing effort to updating the state water plan.

There will be a live question and answer session and those will be held virtually. They’re scheduled to be on December 1, 2 and 3.

“As part of a statewide task force of state agencies and stakeholders, including environmental groups and agriculture organizations, IDNR is leading the effort to review and revise the state’s 40-year-old water plan,” said Colleen Callahan, director, IDNR. “As part of that process, members of the task force are hosting three public meetings to gather feedback and answer questions, helping to ensure that the project addresses Illinoisans’ most important water-related needs.”

Officials say the meetings will be held at varying to times to make sure they maximize public participation.

The meetings will each cover the same information and will allow those participating to choose the day and time that works best for them and their schedules.

Officials say there will be breakout sessions that will be provided to allow for discussion of specific issues. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose which breakout session they prefer and may enter and leave breakout sessions at their discretion so that they may attend multiple sessions.

Virtual meeting dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Links to each meeting, call-in numbers and meeting passcodes, and a recorded presentation outlining the draft water plan can be found at this link.. It is recommended participants review the recorded presentation prior to the virtual meetings so they can have questions and comments prepared in advance.

Additionally, links to meeting recordings will be posted for anyone who was unable to attend the virtual meetings. Finally, anyone who wishes to provide additional comments and input to the State Water Plan may do so by completing a survey and adding additional comments. The surveys, available in both English and Spanish and at the State Water Plan Task Force webpage, will be open until Jan. 15, 2021.

