Illinois Gov. Pritzker addresses state, family shares personal experience with COVID-19

In a press conference with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a family plead for others to follow guidelines and stay safe after sharing their own experience with COVID-19.

Tina and Bob Rueben of Bloomington, Ill say they lost their 30-year-old daughter Danielle to COVID-19 just days after she first showed symptoms.

“We want to take all this negative energy that we have right now and try to turn it into something positive. If we can have one person stay home, do something positive for someone else by quarantining when they are sick, following all the CDC restrictions, I know everybody is tired,” says Tina Reuben, Danielle’s mother.

Governor Pritzker is urging the public not to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday to slow the spread and prevent more cases like Danielle’s.

The Rueben family plead with the community to stay vigilant in practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

“I know everybody is tired but you just have no idea the devastation losing someone takes on a family,” Danielle’s mother says.

In the press conference with the governor, officials say over 6,000 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the state, compared with about 3,000 in late October.

Pritzker says this increase in hospitalizations is worrisome as the holiday season may lead to a spike in cases.

