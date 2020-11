Illinois officials report 13,000+ coronavirus cases, 126 more deaths Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Friday, including 126 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 634,395 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 11,304 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,024 tests for a total 9,588,698.

As of Thursday night, 6,111 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 1,196 patients were in the ICU and 604 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 11.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 13 – November 19, 2020 is 13.4%.

As of 12:01 a.m. Friday, Illinois is operating under Tier 3 mitigations.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 male 80s

Bureau County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female over 100, 1 male over 100

DeKalb County: 1 female 40s

DeWitt County: 1 female 80s

Douglas County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 60s

Franklin County: 1 male 90s

Grundy County: 1 female 70s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 90s

Knox County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Madison County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

Mason County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

McLean County: 1 male 80s

Mercer County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Pike County: 1 male 80s

Randolph County: 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Stephenson County: 1 female 70s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female over 100

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Woodford County: 1 female over 100

