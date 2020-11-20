Illinois State Police announce the passing of retired K9 Apollo

Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police on Thursday announced the passing of retired K9 Apollo.

K9 Apollo was the first dog in the state of Illinois to detect a kilo of carfentanyl-laced heroin, a case that police say resulted in a guilty plea in federal court.

K9 Apollo passed away on Monday, Nov. 16 and he was approximately 9 years old. Police say he worked with his partner in District 15 from May 2013 until his retirement on December 31, 2019.

“During his career, Apollo amassed an impressive record of narcotic and currency seizures,” police said in the Facebook post. “Including 683,302.38 grams of illegal narcotics with a street value of $8,160,085.88 and currency seizures totaling $6,352,159.00. He was the first dog in Illinois to detect a kilo of carfentanyl-laced heroin, a case that ultimately resulted in a guilty plea in Federal court.”

Police say K9 Apollo was a loyal, hard-working partner and a friend to those he worked with. Police say he will be greatly missed.

