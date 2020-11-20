Interim DCSD superintendent released from hospital ‘in good spirits’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District’s interim superintendent has been released from the hospital where he was being treated for the coronavirus.

KWQC TV6 has learned TJ Schneckloth will complete his recovery at home.

“He’s doing well and in good spirits,” said Mike Vondran, spokesperson for Davenport Community Schools.

KWQC reported on November 16 that Schneckloth had been hospitalized.

The Iowa State Board of Education in October 2020 named Schneckloth, then director of student support and federal programs for the Davenport Community School District, as interim superintendent.

